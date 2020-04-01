Angelina Jolie's son Maddox will be heading back to school in South Korea as soon as the coronavirus pandemic has ''settled''.

The 'Maleficent' actress has welcomed the 18 year old back into her abode last week, after his semester at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, was terminated due to the global health crisis.

And Angelina has now confirmed Maddox won't be transferring to a school closer to home, and is keen to get back to studying in Seoul as soon as possible.

Speaking to South Korean media outlet DongA Daily, she said: ''I could not be happier about Mad's choice of university. It is, of course, closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he's not transferring school, he'll be back as soon as things settle.

''We are all so happy, as a family, that we will have the opportunity to get to know South Korea even better through Maddox, and with him, during his studies.''

The 44-year-old actress also spoke about the impact closing schools around the world will have on children, as she explained there is an ''urgent need'' to help give young people access to ''distance learning'' resources.

She added: ''Being suddenly out of school and cut off from friends is hard for anyone, but in some countries, if a young person's education is interrupted in this way, they may never be able to go back, because they have to go to work or face other pressures.

''So there's an urgent need to help young people to continue their education, through distance learning for example, to ensure they able to get their qualifications and that they get the other kinds of support they need. This is my major focus, and something that I'm working on with UNESCO and a Global Education Coalition.''

Angelina - who Maddox, as well as Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with her ex-husband Brad Pitt - is helping the school system through her BBC show 'My World'.

The news programme - which is produced by Angelina - will feature more content geared toward helping children understand coronavirus by giving them access to ''trusted content''.

In a press release, she said: ''Children have not been out of school on this scale since the Second World War. This is something that throughout their lifetimes, they will remember. It is something that older generations, for all their other reference points, have not experienced. The way children go through this time - from the tools and information they can access to the ways they can communicate to and help each other - will be unique to their generation.

''We want to help kids to have access to trusted content and tools that will be useful to them during the pandemic: including helping them to seek out fact-based and reliable news, question the information they receive, and learn from each other's experiences.''