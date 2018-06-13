Angelina Jolie has reportedly been ordered to grant her estranged husband Brad Pitt more access to their six children – or risk losing primary custody of them.

Since they announced their divorce nearly two years ago, Brad and Angelina haven’t completed negotiations on their divorce, with his visitation rights regarding their six children proving to be a sticking point.

43 year old Jolie reportedly wanted to take the kids - Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – to London this summer while she filmed the sequel to Maleficent.

Angelina Jolie might lose custody of her kids if she doesn't comply with the new court order

However, new reports in the Daily Mail on Wednesday (June 13th) claim that the Superior Court of Los Angeles has determined, in court documents obtained by the publication, that “not having a relationship with their father would be harmful”.

The documents lay out a new schedule and arrangement for visitation and the time the six kids spend between their parents. Apparently, if Jolie refuses to comply, it has a provision that she could lose primary custody altogether.

“If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt]," the document reportedly states.

Except for eldest child Maddox, who will be allowed to spend time with whom he wants, Pitt will be permitted to see the kids for four hours a day in London for ten days in mid-June, while from 27th June to 1st July he will reportedly get the kids for ten hours a day. From 8th July to 14th July, he can see the children for four hours a day. He’ll then have custody from 21st to 29th July in Los Angeles, with him responsible for taking them back to London after this. Their next custody hearing is set for August 13th.

“The schedule worked out by the court is the typical post-alienation reunification schedule,” a family law expert told People magazine in reaction to the reports.

