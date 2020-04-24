Angelina Jolie says homeschooling is more of a ''challenge'' for parents than for their children.
Angelina Jolie says homeschooling is more of a ''challenge'' for parents than for their children.
The 'Maleficent' star opened up about her experiences in lockdown with her six children - 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - and admits it can be tough for mums and dads.
She said: ''We're all locked in, we're doing all right ... Well, the two things that affect children from my view the most being out of school is of course, education, and the challenges of education - I know parents across the country are challenged with homeschool and maybe that's more a challenge for the parents than the children.''
And Angelina also used the opportunity to raise more awareness about domestic violence in the home in the current times.
Speaking about the dangers of isolation in this period, she added: ''But, it's the food insecurity that affects 11 million children, severe food insecurity ... and it's domestic violence and abuse ... And we know domestic violence is on the rise across the world because we're hearing horrible reports. So, within the home can be the most dangerous in the world for many people. We should never have children around the world that vulnerable. We should never be in that state ... This is a time for outrage. For grand change across the world.''
The 44-year-old actress still believes in ''humanity''.
She told Time magazine for their Time 100 Talks series: ''I believe in humanity. I have hope. I think we really can't afford not to have hope. As long as people are aware of how to help and what to do, they will.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...