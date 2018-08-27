Angelina Jolie is ''remaining focused on healing her family'' as her divorce battle with Brad Pitt continues.
The 'Maleficent' star is reportedly putting her kids - Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - at the top of her priority list as it was revealed that Samantha Bley Dejean will take over as her counsel from Laura Wasser.
A source told People magazine: ''Angelina decided to put Samantha in charge of her case. She put her in the lead a month ago, and over the past month, the case has been fully transitioned to Samantha. She has come to rely on Samantha's counsel and thought it best that she take the lead. Angelina remains focused on healing her family. She continues to support the reconciliation of the children with Brad.''
Whilst her spokesperson Mindy Nyby added in a statement: ''Angelina has decided to change counsel to Samantha Bley Dejean, as Samantha's expertise is the protection and best interest of children. Angelina appreciates Laura's cooperation in transitioning the case over the past several weeks.''
It comes after it was revealed that Angelina and Brad have reached an ''interim'' custody deal.
A source shared: ''The interim arrangement was agreed upon by both parties after it was recommended by their custody evaluator.''
DeJean added: ''[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation. Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for a court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order.''
