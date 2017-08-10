Brangelina is reportedly back on - or at least no longer off - after Pitt quit drinking.
It’s been one of the most sensational celebrity stories of the last year, but now Angelina Jolie has reportedly put her divorce on hold after Brad Pitt quit drinking in a bid to win his family back.
The world was shocked in September last year when it was revealed that Brangelina, seemingly one of the most stable Hollywood romances around, announced their split after two years of marriage and more than a decade together, with Jolie filing for divorce after an altercation between Pitt and their teenage son Maddox on a transatlantic flight.
An acrimonious split ensued, with Jolie filing for sole custody of their six children - Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Shiloh, 11; Zahara, 12; and nine year old twins Vivienne and Knox – and leaving the family home.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in late 2015
However, in light of Pitt’s sobriety for 11 months, which he detailed in a revealing GQ interview earlier this year, Jolie has reportedly decided to stall the divorce (at least for now) for the sake of their family.
“The divorce is off,” a source close to the family told Us Weekly on Wednesday night (August 9th). “They haven’t done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to.”
53 year old Pitt “got sober to try and win her back”, the source continued, suggesting that a vow to quit drinking was “all she ever wanted”, while another insider insisted: “Everyone thinks they are going to get back together. It wouldn’t be surprising if they announced that they’re calling it off and trying to work things out.”
However, a contrasting report from the MailOnline says that, although the Us Weekly report is essentially true, nothing has changed and Jolie and Pitt are still splitting. Their source said that the “divorce process has significantly slowed down but there has been no real change”.
