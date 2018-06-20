It seems Pitt has refused to allow Shiloh and Knox to appear in their mother's new film, Maleficent 2
The seemingly bitter custody battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continues to rage on with the father-of-six reportedly refusing to allow their children Shiloh and Knox to appear in Maleficent 2. The sequel to Jolie’s successful 2014 portrayal of Maleficent - an evil fairy who curses an infant Princess Aurora in Sleeping Beauty - is currently being filmed in London with Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly at odds over custody of their six children
After her daughter Vivienne, nine, appeared in the first film, Jolie wanted Vivienne’s twin brother, Knox, and their elder sister, Shiloh, 12, to appear in the second outing of the franchise.
However, it seems estranged husband Brad Pitt has refused to allow the two children to participate in what has been an ugly and ongoing custody spat stemming from her September 2016 divorce filing, according to UsWeekly.
A source said: "He refuses to sign off her plan to include Shiloh and Knox in Maleficent 2.
"The kids are being used as pawns."
Together the couple - who met in Mr and Mrs Smith in 2005 - have Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh and Vivienne and Knox.
According to USWeekly, Ocean's 11 star, Pitt, has been allowed to 'host' one or two of the kids at a time in four hour intervals with a therapist present from June 8 to June 17.
From June 27 until July 1, he may see the kids for 10 hours a day also with a therapist, it was claimed. Then from July 8 to July 14, Brad will spend 'four consecutive days' with the kids with a therapist present, it was alleged.
From July 12 to July 29, he will return to California and he will have custody of the kids, it was reported.
The source also said that Brad and Angelina do not talk to each other at all.
"They are not on good terms and are less than civil," it was added.
Their custody agreement is temporary and they will head back to court on August 13 to iron out firmer plans.
