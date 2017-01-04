Angelina Jolie has agreed to seal the court documents in her upcoming custody case with her estranged husband Brad Pitt, whom she is in the process of divorcing.

The decision comes almost a month after 53 year old Pitt requested an emergency court hearing to keep the legal battle regarding the ex-couple’s six children – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and eight year old twins Vivienne and Knox – private and shielded from the public eye after Jolie’s lawyer filed details of their temporary, voluntary custody arrangement.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in September 2016

That request was denied by a judge after a hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court back on December 7th, but TMZ now reports that 41 year old Jolie agrees with Pitt that the details ought to be kept private as they head to court.

At the same time, however, Jolie’s lawyer Laura Wasser has filed legal documents claiming that Pitt only wants to keep the details secret because he’s “terrified that the public will learn the truth”, the same report states.

TMZ claims the paperwork states that Pitt filed the emergency request to “deflect from [his] own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties' children.”

Wasser is also said to have written: “There is little doubt that [Pitt] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse.”

In response to these sensational claims, an inside source has told Us Weekly: “Child services and the FBI both concluded extensive investigations which cleared Brad so it’s pretty obvious that they did not find Angelina’s claims to be convincing or have merit… It’s unfortunate it has taken them four months of on the record statements, leaks and unnecessary filings to agree that privacy is the best approach for the children of this family but at least they have acknowledged it now.”

Pitt was cleared of the FBI’s child abuse investigation in late November, more than two months after Jolie originally filed for divorce on September 19th.

