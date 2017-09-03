Angelina Jolie has admitted she doesn’t like the single life.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, the actress opened up about the difficult year she has had, including her health problems and adjusting to being single following her split from husband Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie has said she doesn’t enjoy being single

"I don't enjoy being single," she told the newspaper. "It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard.

"Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together, but really I am just trying to get through my days.

”Emotionally, it's been a very difficult year and I have had some other health issues,” the actress added. “So my health is something I have to monitor.”

Jolie went on to say how, despite her difficult year, she’s tried to find as much joy as possible.

“I feel sometimes that my body has taken a hit, but I try to laugh as much as possible,” she continued.

“We tend to get so stressed that our children feel our stress when they need to feel our joy.

“Even if you are going through chemo, you need to find the ability to love and laugh. It may sound like a postcard, but it’s true.”

More: Angelina Jolie Reportedly Puts Divorce From Brad Pitt On Hold

But with being single, Jolie is now able to take more time to focus on herself. “I think now I need to rediscover a little bit of the old me,” she said.

“I think we lose our way a bit. I have had a lot happen in my life, from certain people passing to health issues to raising the children. And it’s been a very good time to absorb and develop and grow.

“But maybe now that my kids are growing up I am starting to realise that my own sense of play has been put on hold for a while,” Jolie added.

“And maybe them hitting their teens is going to bring out a little more fun in Mom. So maybe I am going back. It may be time.”