The actress says she has had a difficult year, dealing with her split from husband Brad Pitt.
Angelina Jolie has admitted she doesn’t like the single life.
Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, the actress opened up about the difficult year she has had, including her health problems and adjusting to being single following her split from husband Brad Pitt.
Angelina Jolie has said she doesn’t enjoy being single
"I don't enjoy being single," she told the newspaper. "It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard.
"Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together, but really I am just trying to get through my days.
”Emotionally, it's been a very difficult year and I have had some other health issues,” the actress added. “So my health is something I have to monitor.”
Jolie went on to say how, despite her difficult year, she’s tried to find as much joy as possible.
“I feel sometimes that my body has taken a hit, but I try to laugh as much as possible,” she continued.
“We tend to get so stressed that our children feel our stress when they need to feel our joy.
“Even if you are going through chemo, you need to find the ability to love and laugh. It may sound like a postcard, but it’s true.”
More: Angelina Jolie Reportedly Puts Divorce From Brad Pitt On Hold
But with being single, Jolie is now able to take more time to focus on herself. “I think now I need to rediscover a little bit of the old me,” she said.
“I think we lose our way a bit. I have had a lot happen in my life, from certain people passing to health issues to raising the children. And it’s been a very good time to absorb and develop and grow.
“But maybe now that my kids are growing up I am starting to realise that my own sense of play has been put on hold for a while,” Jolie added.
“And maybe them hitting their teens is going to bring out a little more fun in Mom. So maybe I am going back. It may be time.”
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...