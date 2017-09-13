Originally introduced in 'Captain America: Civil War', Black Panther aka T'Challa will be fronting a solo film next year, starring big names such as Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett. With such a strong cast, expectations are high.

Angela Bassett looks incredible on the Creative Arts Emmys red carpet

Chadwick Boseman is the man to step into the titular role in 'Black Panther'; a movie which is going to delve deeply into the rich culture of his home, Wakanda. Of course, drama is waiting around every corner, and all of the political movings that start to occur once he's thrust into the position of king of the nation will test him and his family like never before.

Bassett will play T'Challa's mother Ramonda in the film, and it's something she clearly relishes.

Speaking with ET, the actress said of the upcoming MCU addition: "I am so stoked, so thrilled. It is going to be absolutely amazing. I heard a little word that as they’re putting it together that it’s just looking and feeling amazing and I’m just glad that all that we felt while we were making it is really translating to the screen. So, get ready, get ready. It’s going to be quite phenomenal."

We've not heard much about 'Black Panther' in recent weeks, as 'Thor: Ragnarok' is taking centre stage for the MCU with its release just next month, but to know that Bassett is so excited to bring the story to the big screen in February next year is brilliant. Whenever the cast of a movie are so passionate, it usually means good things for the end result.

Whilst it didn't make its way to the internet, earlier this year at San Diego Comic Con, attendees were treated to an exclusive clip that gained rapturous applause and even brought some of the cast to tears in response to the brilliant reaction.

It looks as if Black Panther is a hero who's here to stay. Already confirmed to star in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and likely to step up in the films that will come after, we cannot wait to see more from the hero. He's certainly one of the most interesting entities of the MCU.

More: Martin Freeman Interrogates Andy Serkis In 'Black Panther' Teaser Trailer

'Black Panther' is set to hit cinemas across the UK on February 9, 2018.