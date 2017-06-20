Despite being brought to fans as an animated Disney classic and, more recently as a live-action adaptation that gained huge critical acclaim, there will be yet another 'Jungle Book' movie coming to fans soon, based once again on the original material by author Rudyard Kipling.

Toby Emmerich teases the new 'Jungle Book' movie

Though it's not set for release until October in 2018, talk and rumours surrounding the film are now beginning to boil to the surface. We know that Serkis will be using motion capture to bring the animals to life on the big screen, but aside from that we've been low on details. This week, some more have crept out.

"I'm very curious how the world embraces it," Warner Bros. Pictures chief Toby Emmerich said in a chat with Variety. "It is based on the same source material that the Disney movie is based on, but man, it is a different interpretation. If Rudyard Kipling saw this movie, he would more readily recognise it as an adaptation of his book."

Those are some bold claims from Emmerich, but the comments come likely as no surprise to those that have read the Rudyard Kipling original novel. Disney does have a track record of bringing a varied movie to fans on a lot of occasions, so to hear that Serkis' version will be completely different to that is both exciting and intriguing.

It's going to be very interesting to see if moviegoers will take to another 'Jungle Book' movie so soon after Disney's live-action release. What may harbour this film's chances in the box office is also the fact it doesn't come with the Disney label slapped on. Many 'Jungle Book' fans think that the story begins and end at Walt's company, so to hear that another film is available for viewing may hit them as sacrilege.

Whatever the case may be, it's full steam ahead at Warner Bros. Pictures, with Serkis and the rest of the cast and crew involved. We can't wait to see what they make of the iconic material.

We'll bring you more on Serkis' 'Jungle Book' as we get it.