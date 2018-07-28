'Mowgli' may have been headed to cinemas in the original plan from Warner Bros., but now the Andy Serkis live-action/CGI retelling of the classic 'The Jungle Book' will actually be streaming on Netflix.

Andy Serkis is excited about the move

Deadline exclusively revealed the news, along with the announcement that the film would make its premiere on the streaming service at some point in 2019. No official date has yet been cemented, as Serkis has explained, but it will certainly be before the end of next year.

In a statement, Serkis said: "I’m really excited about Netflix for 'Mowgli'. Now, we avoid comparisons to the other movie and it’s a relief not to have the pressure. I’ve seen the 3D version, and it’s exceptional, a different view from the 2D version, really lush and with great depth, and there will be some kind of theatrical component for that. What excites me most is the forward thinking at Netflix in how to present this, and the message of the movie. They understand this is a darker telling that doesn’t fit it into a four quadrant slot. It’s really not meant for young kids, though I think it’s possible that 10 or above can watch it. It was always meant to be PG-13, and this allows us to go deeper, with darker themes, to be scary and frightening in moments. The violence between animals is not gratuitous, but it’s definitely there. This way of going allows us to get the film out without compromise."

'Mowgli' has been in development for some time, with Serkis serving as director and starring as Baloo, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan, Cate Blanchett as Kaa, Christian Bale as Bagheera, and Rohan Chand in the titular role.

Many have wondered just how different this film will be to Jon Favreau's live-action Disney flick 'The Jungle Book', which dropped in 2016, and it seems it's going to be far and away from any 'Jungle Book' story we've seen on the big screen to-date.

We'll bring you more news surrounding 'Mowgli' and its release date as we get it.