The 'Lord of the Rings' television series is something that's being worked on by Warner Bros., and not much information regarding the plot, who'll be leading the show, or exactly what we'll see in the episodes has been revealed. One actor in particular however seems to be ruling himself out of making a comeback.

Andy Serkis brought Gollum to life in the original 'LOTR' film trilogy

When Peter Jackson took on the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy, adapting the novels for the big screen, the world was in awe at the incredible job he did. With that in mind, it's obvious that whoever's going to front the TV series is going to have to go above and beyond if they're to live up to the legacy he's left behind.

One of the most talked-about characters from the trilogy is Smeagol, aka Gollum; a creature completely enamoured by the One Ring, and somebody willing to do anything to get their hands on it. Andy Serkis played the character in the movies, but will he be coming back? He doesn't think so.

Speaking with ScreenCrush, Serkis was asked whether he'd be a part of the upcoming series.

He replied: "Oh gosh, I have no idea what that’s about, really. I mean, it sounds incredible, but I don’t see myself being any part of it. I don’t think they would – I think it’s a completely fresh, new approach to it all, so I don’t think I’d imagine myself to be anywhere near it really."

It's a shame that Serkis seems so adament about not returning, as he really did put his stamp on the Smeagol character. Still, when he thinks that the character's backstory has been fully fleshed out and there's not much more he could do with it, perhaps it's best that his legacy is left behind, rather than risking putting a stain on it.

We'll bring you more news surrounding the 'LOTR' TV series as and when we get it!