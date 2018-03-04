It's been a long time coming, but Andy Serkis' Jungle Book movie, 'Mowgli' is now just a few months away from being released. Starring Serkis in the role of Baloo, alongside Rohan Chand as Mowgli, Christian Bale as Bagheera, Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan, and Cate Blanchett as Kaa, the film looks to be a darker take on Rudyard Kipling's book than we've ever seen on screen before.

Andy Serkis directs and stars as Baloo in 'Mowgli'

First announced back in 2012 by Warner Bros. Pictures, a number of names were attached to the project before the picture eventually went to Serkis. Best known for his work in the 'Lord of the Rings' movie trilogy as Sméagol, aka Gollum, 'Mowgli' will be just the second time Serkis has served as director on a film, following his directorial debut on last year's 'Breathe'.

More recently, we've seen him as Supreme Leader Snoke in the 'Star Wars' film series, and as Ulysses Klaue in the critically-acclaimed Marvel Cinematic Universe release 'Black Panther'. Now, Serkis is kicking into gear for promotion for his 'Mowgli' movie.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "We’re literally a couple of months from completion now, and the film’s coming out in October, so very soon you’re going to start seeing trailers and promos with all the normal events coming up this year."

As anticipation rises and expectations reach lofty heights, more details surrounding 'Mowgli' will begin to creep out. With a trailer right around the corner, fans will get their first official glimpse of the darker nature of this film when compared to Disney's classic, and their more recent live-action adaptation.

The future looks good for 'Jungle Book' fans, with Disney also working on a sequel to their live-action flick. So, whether you like your adaptation cheery and full of music, or dark and closer to the original novel, there'll be something in movie theatres for everybody.

More: Andy Serkis Has Major Differences In His 'Jungle Book' Movie

We'll bring you more news on Serkis' upcoming film 'Mowgli' as and when we get it.