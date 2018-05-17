It was the role that helped bring him to prominence, but actor Andy Serkis says he doesn’t think he’ll have any part to play in the upcoming ‘Lord of the Rings’ television series on Amazon.

Earlier this year, Amazon Studios bought the TV rights to the ‘Lord of the Rings’ famous book series for a sizeable $250 million fee, looking to make two series that would act as a prequel to the story.

Ever since, it’s been rumoured that Peter Jackson – the man who directed the box office-razing Lord of the Rings film trilogy in the early Noughties – was going to be involved, either behind the camera or in an executive production role. However, his official role has not been confirmed or denied as yet.

Andy Serkis thinks he won't play a part in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series

As for British star Serkis, who memorably bought to life his depiction of Gollum/Smeagol in the three films with the help of CGI, he doesn't believe he'll be taking part in the new series, which is something he thinks would be for the best.

“If I was anyone making those, they’re obviously going to want to start fresh and create something brand new. And that’s how it should be,” the 54 year old told Cinema Blend this week.

“That’s what you do with great, classic pieces of work. Like [The Jungle Book, his new project]. It bears repetition, and it bears reinterpretation. And I think it needs a fresh pair of ears and eyes, and I’m sure that’s the way they’ll go.”

It’s been reported in some quarters that Amazon’s take on J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic tome could come with an eye-watering budget of over $1 billion. That’s essentially the grand box office total that Jackson’s three films made put together, so Amazon has a lot on its plate if it wants to break even.

