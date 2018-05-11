Massive fan outrage at the cancellation of sitcom ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ by Fox last night might yet see it get revived on a different network, with streaming services like Netflix and Hulu reported to be interested in snapping it up.

Social media lit up in protest on Thursday night (May 10th) after Fox announced the outcome of its annual axe-wielding when it comes to its schedules. As well as ‘The Mick’ and ‘The Last Man On Earth’ getting the chop, Andy Samberg’s regularly popular police sitcom ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ was a surprise inclusion in the list of shows that were getting decommissioned by the network.

Co-creator Dan Goor acknowledged the decision on Twitter, expressing his regret and thanking people for an “incredible outpouring of support” and calling them “the best fans in the world”.

Andy Samberg's 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' has been axed by Fox

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ starred co-writer Andy Samberg, formerly of ‘Saturday Night Live’, and Andre Braugher, and aired for five seasons. Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Chelsea Peretti rounded out the cast. It was at the height of its popularity in 2014, when it received the Golden Globe for best comedy series and Samberg earned the award for best actor in a comedy.

The current fifth season of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ still has two episodes to air of its current season, meaning the finale will be on May 20th.

Hundreds of thousands of fans, including celebs like Seth Meyers and Lin-Manuel Miranda, expressed their disappointment at the decision on Twitter.

However, it may not be the end of the road for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, with reports gathering overnight that a platform like Netflix or Hulu might swoop in to save the show. Indeed, Hulu has previous form in this area, picking up ‘The Mindy Project’ two years ago after Fox cancelled it following its third season.

