Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh have been announced as the co-hosts of the 2019 Golden Globes award ceremony.

Samberg, a star of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’, will join forces with ‘Killing Eve’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ alum Sandra Oh on January 6th to front the 2019 Golden Globes for NBC.

The announcement has been made with pretty much exactly a month to go, an unusual move with as there’s so little time left. It had at one point been suggested that the Globes might not have a host at all.

It comes off the back of Samberg and Oh presenting an award together at the 2018 Emmys, in which they lovingly sent up the 2017 Oscars snafu that saw La La Land announced as Best Picture instead of Moonlight.

Andy Samberg, pictured with wife Joanna Newsom, is one of the 2019 Golden Globes hosts

“We’re excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood’s party of the year,” said the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s president, Meher Tatna, on Wednesday night (December 5th). “Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can’t wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage.”

Samberg, 40, has previously hosted the 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards. Earlier this year, he saw his popular show ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ re-homed on NBC after Fox took the surprising decision to cancel the sitcom following five successful seasons.

Sandra Oh is to team up with Samberg again

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen for NBC Entertainment, said in another statement. “They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.”

The nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes will be revealed on Thursday December 6th.

