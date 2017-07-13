There needs to be more men like Andy Murray in the world. Not just because he's one of the world's most talented sportsmen, but also because he's a huge advocate of gender equality. He called out a journalist recently on a question that disregarded female tennis players.

Andy Murray snapped after a game

After his loss to US player Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals at the All England Club in Wimbledon this week, Andy Murray still wasn't in the mood to allow his fellow tennis stars to be criticised. When a journalist suggests that Sam is the first US player to reach a big semi final in eight years, Andy immediately pointed out where he was wrong.

'Sam is the first US player to reach a major semi final since 2009. How would you describe-?' The journalist at the post-match press conference began.

'Male player', said Andy, firmly. Those two words have incited much pride and love towards Andy from fellow feminists, with his mother even Tweeting out: 'That's my boy.'

'Andy Murray may have lost, but nothing got past him post-match...' said the official Wimbledon Twitter account.

Andy Murray may have lost, but nothing got past him post-match...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Uniks77WKu — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2017

It's hard to understand how the journalist managed to disregard the many wins from various American women since 2009. Serena Williams has won over 10 titles in that time, with sister Venus Williams reaching the semi-finals for the last two years. CoCo Vandeweghe, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens have also been big winners in major events since Andy Roddick reached the Wimbledon final in 2009.

Thus, Andy Murray knows better than anybody the power and talent that his female counterparts possess. That's why he landed himself a female coach, Amelie Mauresmo, in 2014. 'Have I become a feminist?' He said at the time. 'Well, if being a feminist is about fighting so that a woman is treated like a man then yes, I suppose I have.'