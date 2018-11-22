Artist:
Song title: Barcelona
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Indie

Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on February 1st. It's the fifth solo release from the former Razorlight drummer, and he's just unveiled the video for new single 'Barcelona'. 

