As many now know, 'The Walking Dead' TV series is based on the comic book series of the same name, written by Robert Kirkman and with hundreds of issues under its belt. Because of this, the show has a huge wealth of material to draw upon, which those working on 'The Walking Dead' often do, as well as adding their own surprises around nearly every corner.

Danai Gurira as Michonne in 'The Walking Dead'

The series is not dissimilar to the likes of 'Game of Thrones' - which is based on George R.R. Martin's book series 'A Song Of Ice And Fire' - in that the material it's being drawn from hasn't hit a definitive end yet. What is different however is that 'Game Of Thrones' has now progressed past the events that have taken place in the novel series, whilst 'The Walking Dead' remains behind the comics.

Asked by THR if the series is set to outrun the comic books, showrunner Scott M. Gimple said: "With some plans we have for the future, I don't think so. I think it's unlikely, but it depends where the book stops."

Ross Marquand plays Aaron in the zombie apocalypse series

Comic book creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman added: "I don't know if anyone sat down to do the math, but if the show is gaining on the comic book, it's at a very slow pace. We're expanding storylines so every now and then we zip through the comic book, and then we slow down for a while and add a bunch of stuff that's not in the comics. There's not any danger of that happening in any way."

Executive producer David Alpert joked that it would take 20 seasons to get caught up, with Kirkman concluding that if they mention 'season 20' too much around lead star Andrew Lincoln, "he will murder us, and then you won't have to worry about anything!"

Lennie James and Andrew Lincoln play Morgan and Rick

It's great to hear that despite a hit in the ratings and viewership, those working on 'The Walking Dead' have no worries about its future. It is of course still the number one drama series on modern television, so despite everything that's happened during season 7, it would look to have a huge future ahead of it.

Do we think season 20 will ever be a possibility? Not really, but it's nice to know the showrunners and big bosses are so intent on making the series a success for the near future and beyond.

More: Glenn May Return To 'The Walking Dead'

'The Walking Dead' returns with season 8 this autumn on AMC in the US and FOX in the UK.