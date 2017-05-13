Throughout the seventh season of 'The Walking Dead', viewers complained about the pace of storytelling, the grim and depressing plotlines that were being followed and the amount of action that took place. Introducing new 'Big Bad', Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his fellow survivors have had to go to extreme lengths to ensure they keep a head on their shoulders, bending over backwards to keep Negan and his group of 'Saviors' happy.

Andrew Lincoln leads the charge as Rick in 'The Walking Dead'

Now though, Rick has rallied a group to go up against Negan in a war that was widely chronicled in the 'Walking Dead' comic books from which the zombie series is based. In that forthcoming 'All Out War', plenty of casualties and chaos are set to take place, and now we've learned just a tiny bit more about what to expect.

"It's a ton of action," co-executive producer Denise Huth said in a chat with EW. "It's super exciting. I think it will be really, really satisfying. As a fan of the show - and I am a fan of the show - when I read it, it was like 'Awww, I can't wait! It's going to be great!" It's worth the wait to get to this moment."

There will be 'All Out War' in the show's eighth season

Though it's exciting to hear we'll be seeing a lot of action when 'The Walking Dead' returns, we can't always take the word of executive producers as gospel, as they're of course going to speak in support of the show they're working on.

We'll all be able to make our minds up for ourselves however later this year, when Rick and the rest of his group return to the small screen.

More: 'The Walking Dead' Producers Confirm TV Series Will Stay Behind Comics

'The Walking Dead' season 8 kicks off later this year on AMC in the US and FOX in the UK.