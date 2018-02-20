'The Walking Dead' will make a dramatic return this weekend to AMC in the US, before its return in the UK next Monday, and some of the storylines could be the biggest ever seen on the zombie drama series. What fans of character Morgan Jones (Lennie James) want to know however, is if he'll be a big part of 'The Walking Dead' moving forward, despite being the character to crossover to spin-off series 'Fear The Walking Dead'.

Lennie James and Andrew Lincoln as Morgan and Rick in 'The Walking Dead'

When we last saw Morgan, he had decided to leave behind the group of survivors he had called friends, unhappy with the way in which they were dealing with their opponents the Saviors. Last time we saw him, he was outside The Kingdom, so could he simply be missing in action moving ahead?

That's not something Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes, thinks will take place. In fact, he thinks that Rick and Morgan have some big events and scenes ahead of them, even if they've had to say "goodbye" for a short while.

Speaking with EW, the actor teased: "It was a very, very sad back eight. There were lots of goodbyes and big goodbyes as well. But there was a sort of sense, certainly with Lennie, that it’s until we meet again. It’s always been that way with Rick and Morgan. I don’t know, there’s something in the air that I feel that it’s not quite the end yet for Rick and Morgan."

With Lincoln pretty much confirming Morgan will survive past season 8, and that he will be meeting Rick again down the line, fans of the character can breathe a sigh of relief. It's highly unlikely that the final events of 'All Out War' in season 8 will see either of the pair meet their maker.

That is of course only true if Lincoln isn't talking about meeting again in the afterlife! We don't imagine he'd be that tricky with his wording to trip fans of the franchise up, but we've seen big shocks from the series in the past. This is one we'll be keeping a very close eye on.

'The Walking Dead' returns to AMC in the US on February 25, and to FOX in the UK on February 26.