Andrew Garfield Pictures

Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg The 63rd National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Gala, held at Cipriani 42nd Street...
Andrew Garfield, Carey Mulligan and Keira Knightley The 54th Times BFI London Film Festival - Never Let Me Go -...
Andrew Garfield The 54th Times BFI London Film Festival - 'Never Let Me Go' - Premiere - Opening Gala -...
Andrew Garfield 2009 Cannes International Film Festival - Day 10 The imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus - photocall Cannes, France -...
Andrew Garfield at British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA) held at London Palladium - Arrivals London, England - 20.04.08
