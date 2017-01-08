Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Andrew Garfield Pictures

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills California United States - Sunday 8th January 2017

InStyle Golden Globe After Party 2017 - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 9th January 2017

Premiere of 'Silence' - Red Carpet Arrivals - West Hollywood California United States - Thursday 5th January 2017

28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala - Palm Springs California United States - Monday 2nd January 2017

22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Santa Monica California United States - Sunday 11th December 2016

"Hacksaw Ridge" Screening - Beverly Hills California United States - Tuesday 25th October 2016

The Spoils Press Night - London United Kingdom - Thursday 2nd June 2016

The Opening Night of 'The Spoils' - London United Kingdom - Thursday 2nd June 2016

Andrew Garfield arriving at ABC studios - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 4th September 2015

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet - Beverly Hills California United States - Thursday 13th August 2015

Andrew Garfield takes a lone stroll in New York - Manhattan New York United States - Saturday 3rd January 2015

71st Venice International Film Festival - 99 Homes - Photocall - Venice Italy - Friday 29th August 2014

71st VIFF - Celebrity Sightings - Venice Italy - Friday 29th August 2014

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone out and about in the East Village - New York City New York United States - Monday 23rd June 2014

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.