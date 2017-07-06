Former Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield has revealed that he is open to possibility of a same-sex relationship, saying that he is “a gay man… just without the physical act”.

The 33 year old star made the comments during a Q&A panel session for his new play, ‘Angels In America’, as reported by the Gay Times on Monday (July 3rd).

“I am a gay man right now just without the physical act – that’s all,” Garfield is quoted as having said in response to a question about his own sexuality.

Andrew Garfield opened up about his sexuality

“Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well,” he added. However, Garfield, who dated fellow actor Emma Stone until 2015, later said in his answer “as far as I know, I am not a gay man”.

‘Angels In America’, a 1993 play written by Tony Kushner and which won the Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, sees Garfield take on the role of a gay man suffering from the AIDS virus, the stress of which causes him to split from his partner, played by James McArdle.

However, although he described it as “the most fulfilling creative experience I’ll ever hope to have”, Hacksaw Ridge star Garfield told the panel that he was initially hesitant about taking on the part. “I adore it, but a big concern was what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role?”

British-born star Garfield famously went out with Emma Stone, now renowned as the star of La La Land, on and off between 2011 and 2015.

“There was no drama, they've been apart while working. They still care about each other,” a source told People at the time. “They still have love for one another. They are on good terms with each other and remain close.”

