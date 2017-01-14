During last Sunday’s Golden Globes Andrew Garfield was seen giving Emma Stone a standing ovation when she picked up the Best Actress in a Motion Picture award for La La Land.

The sweet gesture might have been surprising to some, as Garfield and Stone broke-up in October 2015 after for years of dating. But speaking on Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast, Garfield explained that he’s still Stone’s biggest fan.

“We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing,” he told the podcast. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect. I’m her biggest fan as an artist.

“I'm constantly inspired by her work and I'm constantly inspired by how she holds and handles herself. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is.”

“And it’s also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing,” he added. Garfield himself was nominated at Sunday’s Golden Globes, in the Best Actor category for Hacksaw Ridge.

Garfield also spoke about the challenges awards season in Hollywood presents, saying it’s very easy to “look for love in all the wrong places.” However the actor added he’s lucky to have friends such as Eddie Redmayne and Jonah Hill help him stay grounded.

“I was overwhelmed that I had such sincere, authentic Hollywood friends. Which I don't think is a common occurrence,” he said about Sunday’s awards. “I had about seven or eight real, true anchors in that room and in the parties following.

“Emma (Stone) of course is one, Claire Foy is another, Laura Dern. Eddie Redmayne, Jonah Hill . . . these are people that I actually love in a real, sincere way, and I believe they love me back. I was just struck with this deep gratitude.”