Artist:
Song title: Sisyphus
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

Andrew Bird has named his newest song after the Greek king Sisyphus, punished to push a boulder up a mountain for eternity, and he's release a new video with a similar sentiment. The song is taken from his new album My Finest Work Yet, which is set to be released on March 22, 2019.

