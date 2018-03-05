When 'The Grudge' made its debut all the way back in 2004, with Sarah Michelle Gellar as lead and coming from director Takashi Shimizu, it went on to become a classic horror hit, basing its story on the original Japanese film 'Ju-on: The Grudge', which was also directed by Shimizu. Now, Sony are hoping to repeat the success of the first film and are working on a reboot of the supernatural horror with some big names tied in.

Could Andrea Riseborough lead Sony's reboot of 'The Grudge'?

Jeff Buhler is writing a script for the film, with Nicolas Pesce set to adapt what he comes up with for the big screen whilst directing the reboot. No news has been given about whether the story followed will be exactly the same as the original film, but the leading character is said to be a single mother and detective.

Now, Sony may have found their lead actress for the role, and are said to have 'Black Mirror' and 'The Death of Stalin' star Andrea Riseborough in the frame to front the flick. Recent years have seen some brilliant horror reboots do incredibly well in the box office, most notably last year's live-action adaptation of Stephen King novel 'IT', which will be returning for a sequel next year, so this could be another major opportunity for Riseborough.

It's not the only new project she has her eyes on according to Deadline, with the actress also considering joining joint Amazon and Sky miniseries 'Zero, Zero, Zero'.

That show will be based on a book by Roberto Saviano, taking place against a backdrop of international cocaine trafficking. Riseborough will play a character called Emma Landry, described as "the no-nonsense operations manager of her family's financial empire."

More: Sonic The Hedgehog Is Heading To The Big Screen With Sony

We'll bring you more news on the rebooted version of 'The Grudge' as and when we get it.