Andrea Bocelli Pictures

Soprano Elisa Balbo sings with Andrea Bocelli at the SSE Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom - Saturday 24th September...
Andrea Bocelli , Veronica Berti - Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti go for lunch in Beverly Hills -...
Andrea Bocelli , Virginia Bocelli - A life-size marble statue of Andrea Bocelli is unveiled at the Keep Memory Alive...
Andrea Bocelli , Veronica Berti - Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti leaving Il Pastaio after having lunch together...
Andrea Bocelli, Veronica Berti , Virginia Bocelli - Andrea Bocelli goes out to lunch with his family at Il Pastaio...
Veronica Berti , Virginia Bocelli - Veronica Berti and her daughter after having lunch with her husband Andrea Bocelli and...
Veronica Berti , Virginia Bocelli - Tenor Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti take their daughter for lunch with...