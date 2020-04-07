Andrea Bocelli is set to perform at the Duomo of Milan on Easter Sunday (12.04.20) on the invitation of the Mayor of Milan.

Giuseppe Sala has allowed for the Italian tenor to perform solo at the religious landmark in the city, which stands empty in one of the hardest-hit areas by COVID-19, to lift the spirits of the world during the pandemic.

As per a press release, Bocelli has chosen songs which send a ''message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world'' for his 'Music For Hope' live-stream.

The concert will be streamed around the world via Bocelli's YouTube channel at 6pm (UK time).

The 61-year-old star will be accompanied by the cathedral's organist Emanuele Vianelli, as they perform the likes of 'Ave Maria' by Bach/Gounod and Mascagni's 'Sancta Maria'.

The 'Time To Say Goodbye' singer said: ''I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone - whether they are believers or not - truly needs right now.

''Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth's pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride.

''The generous, courageous, proactive Milan and the whole of Italy will be again, and very soon, a winning model, engine of a renaissance that we all hope for.

''It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth.''

The Andrea Bocelli Foundation (ABF) is also fundraising for the vital hospital equipment required to beat the respiratory disease, which has been in short supply during the health crisis.

Donations are welcome via the GoFundMe page: www.gofundme.com/f/wk67wc-abfxcamerino

Head to youtu.be/huTUOek4LgU at 6pm on April 12 for the live-stream.