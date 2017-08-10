Andre 3000 has hinted he wants to quit the music industry.

The 'Hey Ya!' hitmaker - whose full name is André Lauren Benjamin - has admitted he never thought he would still be in the entertainment business when he was 25 years old, but not the 42-year-old singer is questioning whether he still wants to be making music for the next eight years.

Speaking to Complex about his career, the Outkast band member said: ''When I was 25, I said I don't want to be a 30-year-old rapper. I'm 42 now, and I feel more and more that way. Do I really want to be 50 years old up there doing that?''

However, the star ''commends'' musicians who are his age and are still creating hit records, although he is always curious as to what inspires them.

He explained: ''When I watch other rappers that are my age I commend them, but I just wonder where the inspiration is coming from. At this stage I'm really more focused on what I am going to be doing 10 years from now. And I hope to God it won't be rapping.''

But Andre enjoys working with budding artists.

He explained: ''There's always a new wave of artists, and sometimes I'm just like, 'I'm good. I'll let the young guys do it.' And whenever they reach out and say, 'Hey, let's try something,' I'm with helping them.

''I'm doing it more for them than for my own self. I don't get much happiness from doing music like that - I get happiness from pleasing who I'm working with, and helping them, and seeing them be excited.''