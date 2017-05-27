Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Anastacia Pictures

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email

Anastacia performing at Manchester O2 Apollo - Manchester United Kingdom - Saturday 27th May 2017

Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia

Celebrities at Radio 1 - London United Kingdom - Sunday 6th November 2016

Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia

The Pride of Britain Awards 2016 - London United Kingdom - Monday 31st October 2016

Anastacia
Anastacia

Night at the Park - Performances and Backstage - The Hague Netherlands - Saturday 25th June 2016

Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia
Anastacia

Anastacia performs at the Hampton Court Palace Festival - London United Kingdom - Thursday 9th June 2016

Spike TV's 10th Annual Guys Choice Awards - Culver City California United States - Saturday 4th June 2016

Spike TV 10th Annual Guys Choice Awards - Culver City California United States - Saturday 4th June 2016

Foundation Fighting Blindness World Gala - New York New York United States - Tuesday 12th April 2016

Anastacia performs - Madrid Spain - Sunday 10th April 2016

Celebrities at the ITV studios - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 22nd March 2016

Ronan Keating's Emeralds & Ivy ball - London United Kingdom - Saturday 5th December 2015

Ronan Keating's Emeralds & Ivy ball - London United Kingdom - Saturday 5th December 2015

The Global Gift Gala 2015 - London United Kingdom - Monday 30th November 2015

'Strictly Come Dancing' Blackpool Tower Ballroom arrivals - Blackpool United Kingdom - Saturday 21st November 2015

Celebrities at the ITV studios - London United Kingdom - Thursday 5th November 2015

Anastacia

Anastacia Quick Links

News Pictures Video Footage Press Quotes RSS
Advertisement

Popular

Anastacia seen at BBC Radio 1 after appearing on The Gaby Roslin Show - London, United Kingdom - Sunday 6th...

Celebrities at Radio 1

Anastacia seen at BBC Radio 1 after appearing on The Gaby Roslin Show - London, United Kingdom - Sunday 6th...

Anastacia at the 2016 The Pride of Britain Awards held at The Grosvenor Hotel, London, United Kingdom - Monday 31st...

The Pride of Britain Awards 2016

Anastacia at the 2016 The Pride of Britain Awards held at The Grosvenor Hotel, London, United Kingdom - Monday 31st...

Anastacia appearing on stage and behind the scenes at the Night at the Park event held at Zuiderpark, The Hague,...

Night at the Park - Performances and Backstage

Anastacia appearing on stage and behind the scenes at the Night at the Park event held at Zuiderpark, The Hague,...

Anastacia - Ronan Keating's Emeralds & Ivy 10th anniversary ball, a fundraising ball in aid of Cancer Research UK and...

Ronan Keating's Emeralds & Ivy ball

Anastacia - Ronan Keating's Emeralds & Ivy 10th anniversary ball, a fundraising ball in aid of Cancer Research UK and...

Anastacia - Anastacia performing live on stage at Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal - Thursday 23rd October 2014

Anastacia in concert

Anastacia - Anastacia performing live on stage at Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal - Thursday 23rd October 2014

Anastacia - American singer-songwriter Anastacia at BBC Radio 2 studios, the

Anastacia pictured at BBC Radio 2

Anastacia - American singer-songwriter Anastacia at BBC Radio 2 studios, the "Left outside alone" hit maker was wearing a black...

Advertisement
Anastacia - Singer Anastacia appears on Spanish television show 'El Hormiguero' - Madrid, Spain - Wednesday 21st May 2014

Singer Anastacia appears on Spanish television show 'El Hormiguero'

Anastacia - Singer Anastacia appears on Spanish television show 'El Hormiguero' - Madrid, Spain - Wednesday 21st May 2014

Anastacia Night of the Proms 2012 at the Ahoy Rotterdam, Netherlands - 23.11.12

Anastacia Night of the Proms 2012 at the Ahoy Rotterdam, Netherlands - 23.11.12

Anastacia at the ITV studios London, England - 01.10.12

Anastacia at the ITV studios London, England - 01.10.12

Standing L to R: Amy Willerton (Miss Bath City) Anastasia Smith (Miss York), Rissikat Obade (Miss London), Alexandra Devine (Miss...

Standing L to R: Amy Willerton (Miss Bath City) Anastasia Smith (Miss York), Rissikat Obade (Miss London), Alexandra Devine (Miss...

Musician Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.