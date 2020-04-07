Mighty Hoopla festival has been cancelled for 2020.

The likes of Anastacia, Gabrielle, Natasha Bedingfield and Atomic Kitten were set to play the annual summer extravaganza at Brockwell Park in South London on June 6.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the UK being on lockdown, the organisers have decided to postpone the event until June 5, 2021.

In a lengthy letter to festival-goers, they wrote in a statement: ''Dear Hoopla Family,

''Due to the continued spread of Coronavirus and following recent Government statements, we sadly announce that Mighty Hoopla will not take place this year.

''Unfortunately we have to confirm the festival has been cancelled due to the current public health crisis, and we support any decision taken in order to avoid additional pressure being placed on both The Health and Emergency Services whilst these organisations continue fighting on behalf of us all on the frontline of the crisis.

''This was not the news we had hoped to share with you, but as an independent festival we had to fully exhaust every option available to us before having to accept the decision that was forced upon us, so thank you for your continued patience.''

Those who had already purchased tickets will be able to carry them over for the new date or receive a full refund.

Whilst all the NHS staff who were given free tickets will also be able to attend next year, and as a thank you to the healthcare workers who are fighting the respiratory disease on the frontline, Mighty Hoopla are going to increase the number of free tickets for 2021.

They continued: ''Your support is essential to keep Mighty Hoopla alive and we would like to invite you all to join us on 5th June 2021 and we'll carry your existing ticket forward with us.

''If however, you do wish to receive a refund you will have the full face-value of your ticket returned to you...further details covering how to go about obtaining a refund as well as additional incentives to retain your ticket will be posted in due course on our website, but please do show a little patience and bear with us because we need to liaise with our insurers and ticket companies in order to set up the necessary mechanisms. Further details about how to obtain this will be posted in due course on our website.

''To the hundreds of NHS staff we pledged free tickets to back in November - your tickets will be automatically valid for 2021.

''We will also be increasing the allocation we give annually to the NHS in 2021 to say a heartfelt thanks for their brave, incredible efforts during this crisis.

''Once more, we are so sorry we have to pause the party for now but we promise a MIGHTY comeback in 2021 with the ultimate celebration of freedom, love and pop music.

''In the words of our queen Anastasia ''SEEMS LIKE MY TIME HAS COME AND NOW I'M MOVING ON, I'LL BE STRONGER ''

''Please continue to look after yourselves and everyone around you.

''See you in 2021.

''Love, Mighty Hoopla x (sic)''