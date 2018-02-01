Following the sexual misconduct allegations against actor Aziz Ansari last month that left the internet divided, the star’s friend Amy Schumer spoke about the fallout and where she stands regarding the wider #MeToo movement.

The week after the Golden Globe Awards, at which Ansari won an award for his acclaimed series ‘Master of None’, an unnamed woman alleged in an article via Babe.net that the actor had tried to coerce her into sex without her consent while at his apartment.

She later texted him to say his conduct had made her “uneasy” – Ansari apologised for misreading the situation. Following the publication of the article, Ansari addressed the allegations, explaining that he “took her words to heart” and responded privately to her.

Amy Schumer spoke about the claims against Aziz Ansari

Some women, however, have questioned whether what was said to have taken place could be considered to be sexual misconduct.

The actress and stand-up comic Schumer was a guest on ‘The Katie Couric Podcast’ on Thursday (February 1st). She spoke about the fallout from the incident.

“He's been my friend, and I really feel for the woman,” she said. “I identify with all the women in these situations. Even if it's my friend, I don't go, 'Oh, but he's a good guy.' I think, 'What would it feel like to have been her?'”

“I don't think anyone wants to see Aziz's career ruined or his life ruined or anything like that, but that's where people's minds go,” Schumer told the host. “They go, 'Does he deserve this?' And it's really not about that. I think it's about expressing and showing women that that behaviour is not OK, and not only can you leave, but you need to leave. Because then the women who come after you, you're leaving a mark for them too.”

Schumer also spoke about the wider #MeToo movement, which has gained traction ever since the publication of the allegations against the disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein four months ago.

“If you have a doctor that makes you uncomfortable, or you get a massage, or you have a date with someone and they coerce you in a situation like the Aziz one, I don't think there's any sort of criminal charge, but I think that it's good for everybody to learn that that behaviour's not acceptable,” she explained. “It's not a crime, but it's not cool. And it can still really mess with a woman.”

Schumer also believes that, while it can be difficult to address, women must speak out in order for change to occur regarding sexual conduct and appropriate behaviour. “We just can't let things continue the way they've continued, because there are so many different levels of it.”

