Popular comedian and funnywoman Amy Schumer surprised fans when she married chef Chris Fischer after a ‘whirlwind romance’ and has now revealed her wedding gown was the one and only dress she tried on four days before the ceremony.

Amy Schumer is a newly married woman

The 36-year-old bride immediately loved the $5,490 Monique Lhuillier 'Severine Chantilly Lace & Tulle' gown featuring a ballet bodice and flower appliqués, which was picked by stylist Leesa Evans.

Speaking to PeopleStyle, Leesa said: "We both kind of looked at each other and giggled and said, "Well, let's just go with it. Why try any more?'

"It felt effortless and comfortable and that's really what she wanted. She wanted it to be easy, she wanted to feel like herself and she wanted to have a great time and a great experience while wearing it.

"She wore flats, she didn't need to wear a bunch of undergarments and it was just so easy and it felt right."

Just 80 guests celebrated the spur of the moment wedding including Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld and David Spade.

In her typically straight-to-the-point style, the Trainwreck creator and actress shared wedding snaps with her 13.7M social media followers on Instagram and wrote: "2 things. No, I’m not pregnant. And no gifts but thank you for asking. Instead please consider a donation to every town for gun safety. Thought of Mayce and Jillian a lot yesterday and sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence."

Chris is Schumer's first relationship since her May 16 split from furniture designer Ben Hanisch, whom she met on a dating app in 2015.

The Thank You for Your Service actress will next play newly confident Renee Barrett in the concussion comedy I Feel Pretty, which hits US theaters June 29 and UK theaters July 6. Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, and Naomi Campbell also star in the forthcoming flick helmed by Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn.