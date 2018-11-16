Amy Schumer has been forced to cancel some dates on her current stand-up tour after being hospitalised for extreme morning sickness.

The comedian, who last month announced she’s expecting her first baby with husband Chris Fischer, shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed on Thursday (November 15th), having been admitted suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, severe nausea and vomiting. As such, she was forced to cancel a stand-up show in Texas.

It’s the same condition that affected Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, during all three of her pregnancies.

“Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I'm fine,” she told her social media followers on Instagram. “Baby's fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows.”

“Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bull****,” Schumer continued. “Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I'll be out there as soon as I'm better.”

Tati, fyi, is 37 year old Schumer’s dog, and can be seen at the foot of the bed in the picture.

Schumer, a star of Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty as well as a long-established stand-up, married Fischer in a secret ceremony in Malibu back in February this year.

Enlisting the help of her journalist friend, Jessica Yellin, Schumer revealed her pregnancy last month via a post encouraging people to vote for Democrats during November’s mid-term elections.

Later, she had a joke with the Times, saying: “Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he's the father. I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way.”

