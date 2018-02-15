Comedian and actress Amy Schumer has reportedly gotten married to her new boyfriend, Chris Fischer, after just a few months of dating, tying the knot in a private ceremony earlier this week.

Multiple sources have told Us Weekly and other outlets that Schumer and her beau got married in a small ceremony on Tuesday – the day before Valentine’s Day – at a rented house overlooking the sea in Malibu, California. According to those sources, the whole event was put together at very short notice.

A strict no-photographs policy was enforced at the ceremony, which was small but whose guestlist included famous names such as Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade and Judd Apatow. A comedian officiated the nuptials, and the couple read their own vows.

“It was a very chill wedding. It was thrown together last minute,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday (February 15th).

“Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening on Tuesday from a text message sent out by Amy on Sunday. It was like, ‘Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.’ People were in and out all night. It was a gorgeous day. Everyone was having a good time.”

It was revealed only back in November last year that the 36 year old Trainwreck star was dating Fischer, a chef by trade and the author of the ‘Beetlebung Farm Cookbook’, aged 37.

They had been spotted together having dinner in New York City. Indeed, it was only last Sunday that Schumer had made her relationship official, sharing a loved-up photo taken at Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded 60th birthday party.

Before meeting Fischer just around four months ago, Schumer previously dated furniture designer Ben Hanisch. They had met via a dating app in late 2015, and their relationship lasted around a year and a half before they parted ways in May 2017.

