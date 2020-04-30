Amy Schumer is planning to ''revisit'' having more children when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The 'I Feel Pretty' star would love to have more kids and had been undergoing in vitro fertilisation prior to the health crisis, which has put everything on pause for the time being.

Asked if she wants to have more children, she said: ''I hope so. You know, we got these embryos, so I don't know. But right now, we were gonna try to make a move, but then COVID happened and I'm just kinda, like, walking back like, 'OK, maybe we'll revisit that in a minute.'''

And Amy admits she was so ''scared'' as she battled hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe morning sickness, during her first pregnancy with son Gene, now 11 months.

Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show, she added: ''One in three babies die when the mother has [hyperemesis gravidarum], because you can't keep any food down. I was hospitalised, like, 10 times and it's scary because you can't nourish the baby and yourself. It's also like if you've ever had food poisoning, it's truly that for nine-and-a-half months. But seriously, once you meet your baby, you're like, 'Oh my god, I would've been sick like that for 10 years just to meet you for an hour.' It was hard, it was really hard for us. But we got through it.''

Meanwhile, Amy - who is married to Chris Fischer - previously admitted she feels ''empowered'' after discussing her IVF journey with others.

She shared: ''Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right? Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally gruelling. (sic)''