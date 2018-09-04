Once again, Amy Schumer has found herself forced to defend her body shape, as a fan recently took it upon themselves to airbrush a bikini shot of her looking a lot slimmer than she actually is. There was no malicious intent when it came to editing the photo, but a lesson has definitely been learned.

Amy Schumer at the Blogher Creators Summit

When a Facetune enthusiast decided to set up an account featuring various edited photos of celebrities to make them 'look better', he made a huge mistake when he decided to shave pounds off Amy Schumer. He took a bikini shot of her on vacation and went to work reducing her dress size.

'So I think Amy looks great already but man does she look way better in my opinion in the second photo', they wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Unfortunately for them, Amy quickly got wind of what was going on and politely told them they was wrong. Sort of. At least, she explained why she loved her body (which she should never have to do).

'I disagree. I like how I really look. That's my body', she replied. 'I love my body for being strong and healthy and sexy. I look like I'd give a good hug or have a drink with you. The other picture looks nice but it's not me. Thanks for sharing your thoughts as well. See, we're both right.'

A post shared by Cewlguy (@iacewlguy) on Aug 30, 2018 at 9:36am PDT

It seems she did a good job of educating the Facetune-happy fan, who was ultimately mortified but grateful that they had been caught out on it.

'I'm sorry Amy! It was unfair to do that to you', they said. 'I didn't think much about it when I first posted the pic. 'I spent like 30 min making the photo and I should have never posted it! I'm glad people called out this post! That was a d**k move on my end.'

More: Amy Schumer's engagement announcement

Apparently, a lot of people had been doing similar things, and the individual had no idea that theirs would even be noticed. Needless to say, they removed the post and replaced it with a statement of regret, branding themselves an 'idiot' for not appreciating real beauty.