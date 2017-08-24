Amy Schumer has taken to Instagram to clear up some misinterpretations that have been made after a report concerning the amount she’s being paid to appear in a new Netflix comedy special.

The 36 year old star clarified what was stated in a report by Variety earlier this week, which claimed that Schumer asked for a higher fee to star in a Netflix stand-up comedy special after learning that Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle were each getting paid $20 million for their shows on the streaming service.

She said that, while she did ask for a pay increase on her original $11 million deal for her ‘The Leather Special’, she did not ask to get paid the same amount as Rock and Chappelle – because they’re the two of greatest comedians ever and deserve more, according to her.

“Thanks for chiming in on what you feel I deserve to be paid,” Schumer captioned an Instagram photo on Wednesday (August 23rd). “I believe women deserve equal pay. However I don't believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave. They are legends and two of the greatest comics of all time.”

She also said that she didn’t flag up Rock or Chappelle’s deals when negotiating the salary bump.

“I would like to say that I have been selling out arenas these last couple years. Something a female comic has never done,” Schumer wrote. “That's a big deal to me… I didn't ask for the same as my friends. I did ask for more than the initial offer.”

Netflix has been making moves to increase the amount of marquee names from the world of comedy on its service. On top of the stand-up specials from Schumer, Chappelle and Rock, the giant company also has concluded deals with the likes of Jerry Seinfeld and Kevin James and, earlier this month, persuaded late night talk show legend David Letterman to come out of retirement.

