Amy Schumer has broken up with her boyfriend Ben Hanisch after a relationship of nearly one and a half years, the star’s publicist has confirmed.

The couple had been together since 35 year old Schumer confirmed the relationship back in January 2016. However, they had not been spotted out together that much in recent times, with Hanisch not turning up with her to the premiere of her recent comedy Snatched last month.

“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” a representative for Schumer told People magazine on Wednesday (May 17th).

A post shared by ben hanisch (@benhanisch) on Nov 19, 2016 at 9:02am PST

The split seems to have happened in the last couple of weeks, as Schumer said in a radio interview with Howard Stern back on May 3rd that she and Hanisch, five years her junior, were still dating. Asked whether she was discussing the possibility of marriage, she replied: “We are talking about today. I love the idea of committing to someone and making that choice and I want to have a family but right now, we are not in talks.”

More: Amy Schumer pulls out of ‘Barbie’ live-action film due to “scheduling conflicts”

Schumer and Hanisch, a Chicago-based furniture designer, first met via a dating app back in November 2015, going public with their relationship two months later after she described him as “her man” after a visit to the White House.

“Things were just really easy with him,” she said about a year ago to People, talking about how they met. “There were no games, no waiting three days. It was clear and easy. He was so sweet. He didn’t know who I was. He’d heard my name.”

However, she said even back then that she wasn’t overly enthusiastic about the prospect of marriage. “I can’t lie about it. I don’t have this blind optimism. I want to be [as] hopeful in love and commitment as possible, [but] I come from parents who have each been married three times.”

More: Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn discovered a shared sense of humour in new comedy ‘Snatched’