Amy Schumer has had fun with her Instagram followers in revealing that she’s expecting her first baby with her husband Chris Fischer.

The stand-up comedian and I Feel Pretty star hinted at the news on Tuesday night (October 23rd), with a mischievous superimposed image of her and her husband’s faces on top of photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – aka Harry ‘n’ Meghan - who are also expecting their first child next year.

“About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page,” she said, enlisting the help of her journalist friend Jessica Yellin.

When fans clicked on Yellin's featured Instagram story, they were then able to see a list of Schumer's recommendations for Democratic candidates to vote for in the upcoming American mid-term elections. At the bottom of this, there was a modest note with the words: “I'm pregnant - Amy Schumer”.

More: Amy Schumer – “stop saying you’re scared to be around women”

“I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise,” Yellin had said. “So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer. Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.”

After a whirlwind romance, Schumer married Fischer, a chef and farmer, in a small secret ceremony at her house in Malibu back in February 2018, just a few months after having met him.

Earlier this month, she and a number of other celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski were caught up and detained by police at an organised protest against Donald Trump's controversial nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court, after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged from his past.

More: From Amy Schumer to Danny Glover – 7 celebrities who have been arrested for protesting