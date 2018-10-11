Arguably the most honourable reason you can be arrested in this day and age is forceful activism; that is, peaceful protest that involves trespassing and generally being an inconvenience to the people you're campaigning against. You'd be amazed at how many celebrities have a criminal record for this sort of thing.

1. Amy Schumer - The comedienne was arrested alongside actress Emily Ratajkowski along with more than 300 other people last week while protesting at the Hart Senate Building against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after he had been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.

2. Shia LaBeouf - At the site of his #HeWillNotDivideUs art installation in 2017 - a protest piece launched to campaign against the Trump regime - the actor was arrested for roughly shoving a man who told him: 'Hitler did nothing wrong.' He was also seen aggressively screaming the words 'He will not divide us!' into the face of another counter-protester.

3. Shailene Woodley - In October 2016, the 'Divergent' actress documented her arrest for criminal trespassing in a Facebook live video when she was protesting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock. She was just one of many who were standing against the destruction of the Sioux Tribe's reservation, and ended up with a year on probation.

4. George Clooney - While protesting at the Sudanese Embassy in Washington D.C. in 2012, the Hollywood heartthrob was arrested with a number of other activists, after a third warning from police, for the misdemeanor disorderly crossing of a police line. He had been campaigning for humanitarian aid to be given in Sudan; just one of the many things he has been involved with in his life. It's no wonder he ended up marrying human rights barrister Amal Clooney.

5. Susan Sarandon - In 1999, 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' star was one of 220 people arrested in New York, while protesting at the NYPD headquarters over the unlawful shooting of an African man named Amadou Diallo who was unarmed. A former Congressman named Rev. Floyd Flake was also arrested.

6. Danny Glover - Back in 2010, the 'Lethal Weapon' actor was among 11 other people who were arrested for trespassing in Maryland at the headquarters of Sodexo while protesting the unfair treatment of labourers. Sodexo later released a statement denying that their methods were illegal or against workers' rights.

7. Lucy Lawless - The 'Xena: Warrior Princess' star was forced to pay a $547 fine and do 120 hours of community service in New Zealand for a charge of burglary in 2012 after trespassing on a ship in the Arctic with some other Greenpeace activists to protest oil drilling.