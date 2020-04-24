NBC sitcom 'Parks and Recreation' is to return for a one-off special on Thursday (30.04.20) to raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
'Parks and Recreation' is to return for a one-off special amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Original cast members Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, and Rob Lowe are all set to reprise their roles in the NBC sitcom for a 30-minute episode, which will raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.
Executive producer Michael Schur said: ''Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money.
''I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes.
''Our old 'Parks and Rec' team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates.''
The episode - which will air on Thursday (30.04.20) - will see Leslie Knope - who is played by Amy - try to stay in touch with her pals while social distancing.
Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment, said: ''In such uncertain times, we can't think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion.
''A huge thank you to Mike Schur and the cast of 'Parks and Recreation' for putting this wonderful special together and bringing a smile to all our faces while raising money for such a worthwhile cause.''
The political satire sitcom initially aired for seven series from 2009 to 2015.
