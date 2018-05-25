NBC may have brought 'Parks And Recreation' to an end in 2015, but the beloved sitcom may not be over for good if recent comments from one of its stars, Amy Poehler, are to be taken seriously. Originally kicking off in 2009, the series also including big names such as Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Aziz Ansari, and more.

Amy Poehler is up for a 'Parks And Recreation' revival

The ensemble cast always brought in big laughs, but the viewing figures just weren't enough for NBC to see it continue past a seventh season. Still, there's always been an opportunity for the network to change their mind, but since 'Parks And Rec' ended, its stars have really taken Hollywood by storm. Pratt for example, will be starring in another 'Jurassic World' movie this summer, whilst Ansari has his own Netflix original series. So would they make a comeback if asked? Poehler certainly thinks so.

Speaking on Ellen, the star was asked about the possibility of reviving 'Parks and Rec' one day, to which she replied: "I’ll speak for everybody and say we would all do it. I think we would all do it someday. It would be amazing."

The revival of classic shows has become somewhat of a trend in recent years, and you only have to look at the incredible ratings for shows such as 'Will & Grace' to see why. They can still bring in audiences with clever writing, and that's what would have to happen with 'Parks and Rec' if it did make a return.

Offerman, who was also on Ellen with Poehler, said he'd do the revival if Beyoncé joined the cast. Whilst that would be quite the casting choice for NBC and the show, we can't imagine one of music's leading ladies jumping aboard! Still, stranger things have happened...

We'll bring you more news and rumours regarding a 'Parks And Recreation' revival as and when we get it.