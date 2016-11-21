Amy Macdonald Announces 2017 UK Tour

Amy Macdonald announces her first UK tour in 4 years, playing a run of 13 dates in March and April 2017. The tour will take in cities including Birmingham, Manchester, London and Dublin, opening in Bristol and closing in Aberdeen.

Still only 29 years old, Amy has released 3 albums and sold over 5 million records worldwide - including 1.5 million here in the UK. She has performed to over 3 million people across the world and spent this summer splitting her time between the recording studio and headlining festivals across Europe.

Full details of Amy's fourth album, along with the first new track, will be revealed later this week, following sold-out shows at London's Islington Assembly Hall tonight (Monday 21st November) and Glasgow's Old Fruitmarket (Tuesday 22nd).

Pre sale for the 2017 tour starts Wednesday November 23rd. Fans can sign up via Amy's website.

Tickets will go on general sale this Friday November 25th at 10am.

Full tour dates:

Tue 28 Mar 2017 Bristol Colston Hall

Wed 29 Mar 2017 York Barbican

Thu 30 Mar 2017 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sat 01 Apr 2017 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sun 02 Apr 2017 Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Mon 03 Apr 2017 London Royal Albert Hall

Wed 05 Apr 2017 Edinburgh Usher Hall

Thu 06 Apr 2017 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Sat 08 Apr 2017 Liverpool Philarmonic

(Sun 09 Apr 2017 Dublin Olympia Theatre)

Tue 11 Apr 2017 Newcastle City Hall

Wed 12 Apr 2017 Inverness Ironworks

Thu 13 Apr 2017 Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

MORE INFORMATION: