Pictures

Amy Macdonald Pictures

Amy Macdonald plays Usher Hall - Edinburgh Scotland United Kingdom - Wednesday 5th April 2017

Variety ShowBiz Awards - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 18th October 2016

MTV EMA 2014 - Arrivals - Glasgow United Kingdom - Sunday 9th November 2014

Night of the Proms 2013 - The Hague Netherlands - Friday 22nd November 2013

Scottish Fashion Invasion of London - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 9th October 2013

Car Fest Children in Need Concert - Surrey United Kingdom - Sunday 25th August 2013

Cornbury Music Festival 2013 - Oxfordshire United Kingdom - Sunday 7th July 2013

Celebrities leaving BBC Radio 2 - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 13th February 2013

performs live at the O2 ABC Glasgow - Tuesday 30th October 2012

performing live at The Lowry Theatre - Saturday 27th October 2012

Arthur's Day 2012, held at The Morrison Hotel - Thursday 27th September 2012

ahead of the 2012 Olympic Celebration Parade - Monday 10th September 2012

Amy Macdonald seen at the Variety Hall Of Fame ShowBiz Awards and fundraiser for the Variety Children's Charity at London...

Amy MacDonald - A variety if A-Listers from the music industry were photographed as they arrived at the MTV European...

Amy Macdonald - 8th Annual Scottish Fashion Awards 2013 at Dover House - Arrivals - London, United Kingdom - Wednesday...

Amy Macdonald - 8th Annual Scottish Fashion Awards 2013 at Dover House - Inside Arrivals - London, United Kingdom -...

Amy Macdonald - Car Fest Children in Need Concert - Performance - Surrey, United Kingdom - Sunday 25th August 2013

Amy Macdonald Arthur's Day 2012, held at The Morrison Hotel Dublin, Ireland - 27.09.12

Amy MacDonald rehearses ahead of the 2012 Olympic Celebration Parade London, England - 10.09.12

Amy Macdonald outside the ITV studios London, England - 28.08.12

Amy MAcdonald 2008 T in the Park music festival - Day 3 Perth and Kinross, Scotland - 13.07.08

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.