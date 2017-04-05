Amy Macdonald Pictures

Amy Macdonald seen at the Variety Hall Of Fame ShowBiz Awards and fundraiser for the Variety Children's Charity at London...
Amy MacDonald - A variety if A-Listers from the music industry were photographed as they arrived at the MTV European...
Amy Macdonald - 8th Annual Scottish Fashion Awards 2013 at Dover House - Arrivals - London, United Kingdom - Wednesday...
Amy Macdonald - 8th Annual Scottish Fashion Awards 2013 at Dover House - Inside Arrivals - London, United Kingdom -...
Amy Macdonald - Car Fest Children in Need Concert - Performance - Surrey, United Kingdom - Sunday 25th August 2013