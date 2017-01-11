Amy Adams Pictures

Amy Adams at the BFI London Film Festival premiere screening of 'Nocturnal Animals' held at the Odeon Leicester Square, London,...
Amy Adams at the BFI London Film Festival premiere screening of 'Nocturnal Animals' held at the Odeon Leicester Square, London,...
Amy Adams posing alone and with co-star Jeremy Renner at the BFI London Film Festival screening of 'Arrival' sponsored by...
Amy Adams poses alone and with co-stars including Jeremy Renner. Seen at the premiere of 'Arrival' at the 41st annual...
Actors including Amy Adams attend the premiere for 'Arrival' at the annual Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada -Tuesday...
Amy Adams at the 73rd Venice Film Festival premiere of her new film 'Arrival'. Italy - Thursday 1st September 2016
Amy Adams - The Annenberg Space For Photography Presents 'Refugee' - Arrivals at Annenberg Space For Photography - Century City,...
Amy Adams - New York premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' at Radio City Music...
Aviana Le Gallo - Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo treat their daughter Aviana to a takeaway pizza -...
Amy Adams , Aviana Olea Le Gallo - Amy Adams has her hands full carrying daughter Aviana and giving her...
Amy Adams and Aviana Olea Le Gallo - Amy Adams takes daughter Aviana to Los Angeles Zoo - Los Angeles,...
Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo - 2015 Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton...
Amy Adams - 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino Presented by Gucci held at...
Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner - 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room - Los Angeles, California, United...
Amy Adams and Aviana Olea Le Gallo - Amy Adams takes her daughter, Aviana, to school - Los Angeles, California,...
Amy Adams - The cast of 'American Hustle' filming scenes on location in Manhattan - New York City, NY, United...