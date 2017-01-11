Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Amy Adams Pictures

Amy Adams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame - Hollywood California United States - Wednesday 11th January 2017

Amy Adams, Aviana Olea Le Gallo and Darren Le Gallo
Amy Adams, Aviana Olea Le Gallo and Darren Le Gallo
Amy Adams and Her Team
Amy Adams
Amy Adams, Aviana Olea Le Gallo and Darren Le Gallo
Amy Adams and Her Team
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Amy Adams and Her Team
Amy Adams, Aviana Olea Le Gallo and Darren Le Gallo
Amy Adams and Her Team
Amy Adams

74th Golden Globe Awards - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 8th January 2017

Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills California United States - Sunday 8th January 2017

Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Amy Adams

28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala - Palm Springs California United States - Monday 2nd January 2017

Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Amy Adams

22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Santa Monica California United States - Sunday 11th December 2016

26th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards - New York New York United States - Tuesday 29th November 2016

Nocturnal Animals Screening - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 11th November 2016

Film Premiere of Arrival - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 7th November 2016

ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 24th October 2016

BFI London Film Festival - 'Nocturnal Animals' - Premiere - London United Kingdom - Friday 14th October 2016

The BFI LFF Headline Gala of 'Nocturnal Animals' - London United Kingdom - Friday 14th October 2016

BFI London Film Festival - 'Arrival' - Royal Bank of Canada gala screening - London United Kingdom - Monday 10th October 2016

41st Toronto International Film Festival - Toronto Canada - Monday 12th September 2016

TIFF 2016 - Arrival Premiere, Roy Thomson Hall, Toronto - Toronto Canada - Tuesday 13th September 2016

73rd Venice Film Festival - 'Arrival' - Premiere - Venice Italy - Thursday 1st September 2016

Amy Adams

Amy Adams at the BFI London Film Festival premiere screening of 'Nocturnal Animals' held at the Odeon Leicester Square, London,...

BFI London Film Festival - 'Nocturnal Animals' - Premiere

Amy Adams at the BFI London Film Festival premiere screening of 'Nocturnal Animals' held at the Odeon Leicester Square, London,...

Amy Adams at the BFI London Film Festival premiere screening of 'Nocturnal Animals' held at the Odeon Leicester Square, London,...

The BFI LFF Headline Gala of 'Nocturnal Animals'

Amy Adams at the BFI London Film Festival premiere screening of 'Nocturnal Animals' held at the Odeon Leicester Square, London,...

Amy Adams posing alone and with co-star Jeremy Renner at the BFI London Film Festival screening of 'Arrival' sponsored by...

BFI London Film Festival - 'Arrival' - Royal Bank of Canada gala screening

Amy Adams posing alone and with co-star Jeremy Renner at the BFI London Film Festival screening of 'Arrival' sponsored by...

Amy Adams poses alone and with co-stars including Jeremy Renner. Seen at the premiere of 'Arrival' at the 41st annual...

41st Toronto International Film Festival

Amy Adams poses alone and with co-stars including Jeremy Renner. Seen at the premiere of 'Arrival' at the 41st annual...

Actors including Amy Adams attend the premiere for 'Arrival' at the annual Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada -Tuesday...

TIFF 2016 - Arrival Premiere, Roy Thomson Hall, Toronto

Actors including Amy Adams attend the premiere for 'Arrival' at the annual Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada -Tuesday...

Amy Adams at the 73rd Venice Film Festival premiere of her new film 'Arrival'. Italy - Thursday 1st September 2016

73rd Venice Film Festival - 'Arrival' - Premiere

Amy Adams at the 73rd Venice Film Festival premiere of her new film 'Arrival'. Italy - Thursday 1st September 2016

Advertisement
Amy Adams - The Annenberg Space For Photography Presents 'Refugee' - Arrivals at Annenberg Space For Photography - Century City,...

The Annenberg Space For Photography Presents 'Refugee' - Arrivals

Amy Adams - The Annenberg Space For Photography Presents 'Refugee' - Arrivals at Annenberg Space For Photography - Century City,...

Amy Adams - New York premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' at Radio City Music...

New York premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'

Amy Adams - New York premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' at Radio City Music...

Aviana Le Gallo - Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo treat their daughter Aviana to a takeaway pizza -...

Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo out in Los Angeles

Aviana Le Gallo - Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo treat their daughter Aviana to a takeaway pizza -...

Amy Adams , Aviana Olea Le Gallo - Amy Adams has her hands full carrying daughter Aviana and giving her...

Amy Adams shopping at Pavilions supermarket

Amy Adams , Aviana Olea Le Gallo - Amy Adams has her hands full carrying daughter Aviana and giving her...

Amy Adams and Aviana Olea Le Gallo - Amy Adams takes daughter Aviana to Los Angeles Zoo - Los Angeles,...

Amy Adams takes daughter Aviana to Los Angeles Zoo

Amy Adams and Aviana Olea Le Gallo - Amy Adams takes daughter Aviana to Los Angeles Zoo - Los Angeles,...

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo - 2015 Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton...

2015 Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes After Party

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo - 2015 Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton...

Amy Adams - 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino Presented by Gucci held at...

2014 LACMA Gala

Amy Adams - 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino Presented by Gucci held at...

Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner - 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room - Los Angeles, California, United...

SAG Awards 2014 Pressroom

Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner - 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room - Los Angeles, California, United...

Amy Adams and Aviana Olea Le Gallo - Amy Adams takes her daughter, Aviana, to school - Los Angeles, California,...

Amy Adams takes her daughter to school

Amy Adams and Aviana Olea Le Gallo - Amy Adams takes her daughter, Aviana, to school - Los Angeles, California,...

Amy Adams - The cast of 'American Hustle' filming scenes on location in Manhattan - New York City, NY, United...

The cast of 'American Hustle' filming scenes

Amy Adams - The cast of 'American Hustle' filming scenes on location in Manhattan - New York City, NY, United...

Amy Adams The Times BFI London Film Festival: Enchanted - screening held at the Odeon West End London, England -...

Amy Adams The Times BFI London Film Festival: Enchanted - screening held at the Odeon West End London, England -...

