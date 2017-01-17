Amir Khan hits headlines today (January 17th 2017) with reports that a pornographic tape has been leaked online featuring him just weeks after his wedding in 2013. The rumours come in the wake of more personal turmoil for the star, who was forced in the middle of a row between his parents and his wife recently.

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom in turmoil over recent rumours

The 30-year-old British boxing champion was apparently filmed performing a sex act on himself while in a conversation with an American model on Skype four years ago. According to reports, the video was leaked onto a US porn site recently, though whether or not it was actually Amir Khan in the video is yet to be confirmed by him or his representatives.

British tabloid The Sun claimed that the footage featured a woman from Arizona who 'had a fling with' Khan in 2010. 'This is a mortifying moment for Amir', a source told the publication. 'He's a Muslim boxer and his personal life is under the microscope right now, so the timing couldn't be worse. There had been rumours about these videos for years but now anyone who wants to view them on the internet for free can do so.'

The story went on to say that his 25-year-old wife Faryal Makhdoom is 'absolutely disgusted' by the clip, meanwhile further X-rated videos of the boxer have allegedly been put up for sale. If reports are to be believed, this is not the first time that he has been accused of cheating on Faryal.

However, there's a good chance that there is nothing to be believed about this story, given that Faryal only recently posted a Snapchat shot of herself and their 2-year-old daughter Lamaisah supporting Amir as he trained at the gym, as well as a video of their group of them hanging out together apparently without a care in the world.