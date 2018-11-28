Artist:
Song title: Say Amen ft. Billy Raffoul
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Indie

This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the year, after 'Deep Water', along with promotional song 'Do My Own Thing', though we are yet to hear further details of their upcoming third album. 

