Artist:
Song title: Calm Me Down
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

Having just dropped their third album 'Seasons' this month, American Authors return with a gritty video for new single 'Calm Me Down'. Their sound has got markedly darker since 2016's 'What We Live For', but we're loving every minute of it. 

