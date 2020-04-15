America Ferrera has urged pregnant women to ''hang in there'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old actress is expecting her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams - with whom she already has 22-month-old son Sebastian - and reflected on the fact she's not the only person going through the ''fears and unknowns of this time'' and will be following in the footsteps of women all over the world who have given birth in ''extraordinary and daunting'' circumstances.

Sharing a photo of her growing bump on Instagram, she wrote: ''As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now.

''And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances.

''Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power. Hang in there pregnant mamas!

''We got this. [photo] by @ryanpierswilliams (aka dada, aka quarantine partner).(sic)''

Ryan sent out a similar message of support on his own account.

He shared the same picture of his wife and wrote: ''Sending my love to all the beautiful creators of life in the world right now navigating these challenging times - especially this extraordinary lady @americaferrera (sic)''

America was recently praised for her parenting skils by her 'Superstore' co-star Lauren Ash, who admires the way the actress puts her son first while also making time for herself.

Lauren said: ''She loves that child so much, she adores them so so much, but she hasn't lost herself if that makes any sense. She still takes the time that she needs to do her job, to [do] self care. I really admire how much she has continued to take care of herself because I think that allows her to be as present for her child as possible. That's something I've always looked up to.''